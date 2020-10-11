The Cardinals got Kyler Murray an elite weapon. The Jets haven’t been as kind to Sam Darno
When Sam Darnold looks over at the Cardinals’ sideline on Sunday, he will see one of the NFL’s best wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins. Then the injured Jets quarterback will look over at his own wideouts and see a cluster of no-name pass-catchers. Three years into Darnold’s career, the Jets have failed to get him the weapon he needs in order to be successful. The Cardinals, meanwhile, traded for Hopkins this past offseason to help Kyler Murray. New York, meanwhile, let Darnold’s favorite target, Robby Anderson, walk in free agency and sign with the Panthers