Cardinals GM teases trade in 2nd round

The Arizona Cardinals were the subject of many trade rumors leading up to the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Ultimately, they did not make any trades in the first round, selecting receiver Marvin Harrison fourth overall and defensive lineman Darius Robinson 27th overall on Thursday.

But a deal might be coming.

Following the first round, general manager Monti Ossenfort suggested they could be making a trade in the second round of the draft, which starts Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. Arizona time.

“I think our options are going to be plentiful for teams that are interested in coming up to us,” he said. “Just as today, I think we’ll be ready to pick a player at 35 and I think we’ll also have plenty of options in case we (want) to move around a little bit.”

The Cardinals currently have the 35th pick, a second-round selection, and the 66th, 71st and 90th picks, all in the third round.

They will be busy on Day 2 of the draft.

