Cardinals GM Steve Keim visits Miami pro day in person

The Arizona Cardinals continue to prepare for the NFL draft at the end of April and that means watching pro days. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was at present himself for a recent pro day, presumably to get an in-person look at a couple of potential first-round pass rushers.

According to NFL Network’s Andrew Groover, Keim was one of a few general managers and head coaches who were expected to be at the pro day for the Miami Hurricanes.

Coaches and GM's expected @CanesFootball Pro Day today…. Bill Belichick (loves going to Miami)

Joe Judge

Brian Flores Jon Robinson

Steve Keim

Rick Spielman — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 29, 2021

Miami has two notable pass rushers in Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau who could both be selected in the first round of the draft.

Both players have been mocked to the Cardinals with the 16th overall picks at some point.

Rousseau did not play in 2020 but had 15.5 sacks in 2019. Phillips played one season for Miami after transferring from UCLA. He had eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in eight games last season.

Another notable player for Miami who could draw interest from the Cardinals is tight end Brevin Jordan. Jordan’s production as a pass catcher increased every season. He had 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.

Keim does not attend all pro days, but Miami’s was big enough for him to o see in person. With that in mind, Phillips and Rousseau are names to know when it comes to the Cardinals’ first-round pick.

