Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes leave of absence for health reasons

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is stepping away from the team.

Keim is takin an indefinite leave of absence from the team for health reasons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While he is away, Keim’s duties will be handled by VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris and VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson.

The 50-year-old Keim is in his 10th year as the Cardinals’ General Manager and has been with the team in some capacity since 1999, when he was hired as a regional scout.

The Cardinals announced in March that Keim had signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.

