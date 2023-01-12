Cardinals’ GM search tracker: Who are the candidates to replace Steve Keim?

The Arizona Cardinals are busy looking for a new general manager. Steve Keim, after taking a health-related leave of absence in December, stepped down from his job as GM and left the organization.

For the first time in a decade, they must find a new one to lead the team and build the roster for a new head coach, as Kliff Kingsbury was fired after a 4-13 season.

Below, we will give you the known candidates and what the results end up being for each.

Adrian Wilson

Wilson is the vice president of pro personnel for the team and has been sharing GM duties since Keim’s leave of absence.

After a playing career with the Cardinals, he has been in the organization since 2015. He had no real title from 2015-2018 but assisted with scouting and evaluations. He was director of pro scouting for two seasons and then promoted to his current job.

He has already interviewed for the job.

Quentin Harris

Harris is the team’s vice president of player personnel and was Keim’s right-hand man after Jason Licht left be general manager of the Buccaneers.

He has shared GM duties with Wilson since Keim’s absence.

He was the director of pro scouting from 2013-2018 and then director of player personnel for two seasons before getting his current role.

He has already interviewed for the job.

Ran Carthon

Carthon has been director of pro personnel for two years after five as director of player personnel. Per his bio on the 49ers’ team site, “Carthon is responsible for evaluating the top college prospects and assists in the construction of the pro free agency board and evaluations. He also works with the football administration staff with player market analysis and unrestricted free agency strategy.”

Adam Peters

Peters has been John Lynch’s assistant GM for two seasons after four years of being the vice president of player personnel.

He declined the interview.

Jerry Reese

Reese was scheduled to interview with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Reese, who has been out of the league since 2017, was general manager of the New York Giants. He spent 23 years, his entire NFL career, with the Giants, working his was up from college scout all the way up to general manager. He held the position from 2007-2017 and the Giants won two championships in that time.

Ian Cunningham

Cunningham is the assistant general manager of the Chicago Bears.

The assistant GM position was created for Cunningham this past season. Before that, he was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017-2021, where he was director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel and then director of player personnel.

Monti Ossenfort

He has been director of player personnel for Tennesse since 2020 but, before that, he worked his way up the ranks with the New England Patriots.

He started as an intern with the Minnesota Vikings in 2001 and then the Houston Texans in 2002. From 2003-2019, he worked his way up with the New England Patriots from being a scout to being the director of college scouting.

