Cardinals GM non-committal on LB Zaven Collins’ 5th-year option

The Arizona Cardinals must make a decision on linebacker Zaven Collins. Drafted in the first round in 2021, the Cardinals must decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option of his contract.

General manager Monti Ossenfort won’t say what the plan is, noting the deadline is still months away.

The fifth-year option would pay Collins a fully guaranteed $13.25 million.

“We’ve got some time on that and we’re going to continue to figure that out here as we go,” Ossenfort told reporters at the NFL combine. “Again, it’s a part of the bigger discussion as it goes to building the roster because it’s roster construction not only for 2024 but 2025, so we’ll work through that. But we’re certainly excited that we have Zaven. Zaven, I thought, made great strides last year and we’re excited. I think he’s going to make another step this year.”

Collins moved from inside linebacker to outside linebacker last season. He played in and started all 17 games in 2023. He had 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, an interception, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

His 3.5 sacks all came in the first seven games. He had none in the final 10.

The Cardinals must exercise the option by May 2.

