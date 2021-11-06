Cardinals GM on Kyler Murray’s status: We have to be smart and think about the big picture

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the 49ers with an ankle injury. But Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim hinted on Friday that the team may err on the side of caution with Murray.

Keim said on 98.7 that the Cardinals have to focus on more than just one game when deciding what to do with their franchise quarterback. Keim’s comments sounded similar to the comments that Cowboys officials made last week before ultimately deciding not to play quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I know Kyler can play, he extremely tough, and I don’t think there are any questions in our organization internally about his mental makeup or his willingness to play through anything,” Keim said, via the Cardinals’ website. “We have to be smart whether he is going to play or not and think about the big picture. We have to make sure we don’t re-aggravate something or do something that is going to hurt us later in the season. I know we will do the right thing and go through the checks and balances process and make sure the right decision is made.”

Keim also said the Cardinals think they can win with backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

“We really feel like he can sort of function at a high level in this offense,” Keim said of McCoy.

In the end, Keim indicated that the Cardinals won’t know until pregame warmups whether Murray is playing.

