Cardinals given very average offseason grade

The Arizona Cardinals are ready to roll into training camp and the 2024 season with an improved roster over last season but still with questions. They had a lot of cap space but didn’t make any big splashes. They had a ton of draft picks.

But with all they did in the offseason, ESPN’s Seth Walder only gives their offseason moves a C-plus in grading the offseason for every NFL team.

He most liked the addition of receiver Zay Jones and most disliked letting Marquise Brown leave to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cardinals are still waiting to make their move. The 2024 offseason was about adding young talent — the Cardinals made 12 draft picks, including seven in the first three rounds — instead of making veteran upgrades to a generally lacking roster.

This is a good description of their plan. They are building for not only now, but the future, so they have been judicious about the types of veteran players they added.

Would Brown returning have helped their receiving corps? Yes, but it is clear that this organization values size in receivers and Brown, as talented as he is, doesn’t offer that. Plus, his lack of durability makes him hard to count on.

Walder notes that, even with offseason additions, “the defense looks weak on paper, particularly in terms of pass rush and at corner.”

This is true, but it doesn’t look like a complete abomination, which is what it was last season. There is promise at cornerback. The improved interior defensive line will make a big difference. The edge presence is the biggest question, for sure.

When you have an “F” roster like the Cardinals did, it is hard to have an “A-plus” offseason.

The offense should be solid. The defense shouldn’t be terrible, although it will still probably be less than good.

All that means the potential for being in the mix for the playoffs, which is really the most any could expect for this team.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire