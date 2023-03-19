Cardinals given slightly below average grades in free agency

The Arizona Cardinals have not been super active in free agency so far. They have signed a trio of outside free agents and the rest have been players from last season.

They have lost a few players as well.

But how have the moves graded out?

Pro Football Focus graded every NFL team for their moves thus far.

The Cardinals received a C-, not a great grade overall.

Their two positive moves noted were the addition of linebacker Kyzir White and the re-signing of guards Will Hernandez.

On White:

White has five straight seasons earning a coverage grade above 60.0 and racked up 56 stops in run defense over the past two seasons, the 12th most among off-ball linebackers.

On Hernandez:

From Week 7 through Week 18, Hernandez earned 80.0-plus pass-blocking grades in five of six starts. He recorded a pressure rate allowed below 3.0% on the year and may be tapping back into his potential as a quality pass-blocking guard in this league.

