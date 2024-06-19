Cardinals-Giants game at Rickwood Field honors legacy, life of Mays

Jun. 19—The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants are meeting Thursday night in Birmingham, Alabama, at Rickwood Field.

Rickwood Field was the home ballpark to the legendary Willie Mays during his time as a Birmingham Black Baron in the Negro Leagues.

Mays died at the age of 93 on Tuesday.

The MLB was already planning to use Thursday's game between the Giants and Cardinals to recognize Mays, and will still do so.

Mays was widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace a baseball diamond. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has spoken since Mays' death and is quoted saying the game at Rickwood Field will serve as a national remembrance "of an American who will forever remain on the short list of the most impactful individuals our great game has ever known."

Longtime sportscaster on NBC, Bob Costas, added that "the overwhelming consensus is that Willie Mays is the greatest all-around player who has ever played."

Costas' next comment is what moved me Wednesday as I thought about the passing of Mays and the timing of this game at Rickwood Field between his former Giants and the Cardinals.

"As sad as it is, there's something poetic about the fact that he passes while much of the baseball world is gathered in Birmingham, Alabama, in Rickwood Field, for a game that was to be dedicated to Willie and still will be."

This game is the perfect opportunity for baseball lovers around the world to stop what they're doing, tune in to FOX at 6:15 p.m., and remember the greatness that Mays brought to the game.

Baseball is my favorite sport. There's never been a doubt in my mind. I've known about the "Say Hey Kid" since I was a youngster and my dad taught me about the greats in the game and of the past.

Mays' greatness was shown in his exceptional defense in the outfield as he roamed centerfield for the New York and San Francisco Giants. He showcased his speed on the base paths as well as tracking the ball down in the outfield. His hitting was among the best in his ability to hit for power as well as just consistently putting the ball in play.

He was what you would consider a true five-tool player. But, I saw an interview from Bally Sports Midwest with Willie McGee where he considered Mays to be a six-tool guy.

"He was the greatest player I ever seen. I always say he had a sixth tool with his hustle, aggressiveness and instincts," McGee said. "Especially the way he ran the bases and played defense. There's not many guys who played like that."

McGee went on to say Mays was "humble and down to Earth" and that he was never boastful.

Both teams will be wearing specially made uniforms on Thursday to resemble those of the St. Louis Stars and San Francisco Sea Lions from the Negro Leagues.

Like Costas said, it's sad, but what an opportunity to honor such a true legend to the game of baseball and America's pastime — truly the greatest game in America.

The Washington Post reported that the Giants will have a watch party at Oracle Park in San Francisco and will place a sculpture of his jersey number in center field to honor Mays. Images of him will be shown on the scoreboard before and after the game.

Mays seemed to be loved around the sport and is a name we will continue to bring up for the rest of time.