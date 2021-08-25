Cardinals getting key players back from injury

The Arizona Cardinals head into their final preseason game this week and the final week of training camp appearing to get some players back who have been out.

Here is what we know about what their health stands, based on what head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday and on Tuesday.

OLB Chandler Jones

He is not back yet but Kingsbury said he would return this week sometime. He is unlikely to play in the preseason finale.

OLB Markus Golden

Kinsbury said Monday it would be sometime this week. He returned to practice on Tuesday.

OL Brian Winters

Winters returned to practice this week. Kingsbury said he will be limited this week and ideally a full go next week.

S Chris Banjo

Banjo injured his hamstring in the team's second preseason game. He is out still this week.

OL Justin Murray

He is expected to be back this week, amping up to full work hopefully next week.

S James Wiggins, S Deionte Thompson

He missed the game last week. Kingsbury expected him to be back Monday. Thompson's status is more questionable.

OL Justin Pugh

Pugh is currently on the COVID list. Kingsbury said he hopes he is back sometime this week.

DL Rashard Lawrence

Lawrence is expected to be back Wednesday to start getting back worked into things.

