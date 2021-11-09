Cardinals gave out 6 game balls after win over 49ers

🗣 The only way we're gonna do it is if we do it together. pic.twitter.com/GncFL7CUPd — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 8, 2021

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to improve to 8-1 and complete a season sweep over the 49ers.

A number of players made solid contributions and, as a result, head coach Kliff Kingsbury had several game balls to hand out in the locker room following the win.

Who got those game balls?

Jordan Hicks

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hicks had two fumble recoveries, a career-high.

He also had a team-high eight tackles, including one for loss.

James Conner

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This was an obvious choice. He scored two rushing touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown, giving him the NFL lead for total touchdowns.

Eno Benjamin

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kingsbury gave Benjamin a game ball for scoring his first NFL touchdown.

Markus Golden

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden had three of the team’s five sacks on Sunday. It was a career-high for him.

QB Colt McCoy

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

McCoy passed for 249 yards and a touchdown in the win and did not turn the ball over.

Kingsbury spoke of how hard he works day in and day out, and told the story of when he tried to get McCoy to sign. Kingsbury spoke of being a mentor to Kyler Murray and McCoy stopped him and said, “I can still (expletive) play.”

He showed it on Sunday.

Chandler Jones

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jones had a sack, but it was an important one. He became the all-time franchise leader in sacks with it. He has 67 in his time with the Cardinals, passing the late Freddie Joe Nunn, who had 66.5.

