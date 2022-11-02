Cardinals’ games keep producing players of the week

The NFL named its players of the week for both the NFC and AFC Wednesday morning. For the fifth time in eight weeks and for the fourth consecutive week, the game the Arizona Cardinals played produces one of the players of the week.

The problem is that only one of those players is on the Cardinals.

The latest from the Cardinals’ game is Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

In the Vikings’ 34-26 win over the Cardinals in Week 8, Smith was a problem. He had seven tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and pass breakup. He led the NFL in sacks and tackles for loss in Week 8.

But his award continues with the trend of a standout performance in a game the Cardinals play.

Below are the other players to receive player of the week honors from Arizona’s games.

Week 7: Cardinals CB Marco Wilson, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

In Week 7, it was a Cardinals player. Wilson’s pick-six gave the Cardinals the lead in their 42-34 win over the Saints and they never looked back.

Week 6: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

In the Cardinals’ 19-9 loss to the Seahawks in Week 6, Woolen had five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Week 5: Eagles K Cameron Dicker, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dicker, playing in place of injured Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, made two field goals, including the game-winner against the Cardinals. That got him weekly honors.

Week 1: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Cardinals were destroyed by the Chiefs in Week 1 44-21 and Mahomes had quite the day. He had five touchdown passes and 360 passing yards in the win.

