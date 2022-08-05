Cardinals gain $6.7M in cap space with D.J. Humphries’ contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals made sure they kept their starting left tackle around for a while longer. They signed former first-round pick D.J. Humphries to a three-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2025 season.

The deal is worth a reported $66.8 million.

The Cardinals actually save a few million dollars in cap space in 2022 with the deal.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Cardinals save $6.7 million in cap space with the structure of the deal.

He was scheduled to have a cap hit of more than $19.3 million, the latest cap hit on the team.

He receives a $17 million signing bonus and will make roughly $21 million in cash in 2022. His new cap hit will be $12.6 million.

The savings will allow the Cardinals to potentially add a veteran player to their roster and gives them the flexibility to work on potential contract extensions with some young players on the final year of their rookie contracts like cornerback Byron Murphy, safety Jalen Thompson and defensive lineman Zach Allen.

The specifics of Humphries’ contract have not been released or reported yet.

List

Every NFL team's top position battle to watch in training camp

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire