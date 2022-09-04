The Cardinals’ full 53-man roster entering Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals will begin their week of practice for Week 1 of the NFL season Monday and prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are their season-opening opponent at home.

Last week, the team had to trim its roster down to 53 players and then made adjustments. They made a trade, acquired a player off waivers and moved other players who made the final roster to injured reserve and the non-football injury list.

Then they filled out their practice squad.

Now that the roster moves seem to be done, we can look at what the final roster looks like.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray

Colt McCoy

Running back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner

Eno Benjamin

Darrel Williams

Jonathan Ward

Keaontay Ingram

Wide receiver

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Brown

A.J. Green

Rondale Moore

Greg Dortch

Andy Isabella

Tight ends

. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Zach Ertz

Maxx Williams

Trey McBride

Stephen Anderson

Offensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Humphries

Justin Pugh

Rodney Hudson

Will Hernandez

Kelvin Beachum

Josh Jones

Sean Harlow

Cody Ford

Lecitus Smith

Defensive line

J.J. Watt

Zach Allen

Rashard Lawrence

Leki Fotu

Michale Dogbe

Jonathan Ledbetter

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Markus Golden

Dennis Gardeck

Cameron Thomas

Myjai Sanders

Victor Dimukeje

Inside linebacker

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Isaiah Simmons

Zaven Collins

Nick Vigil

Tanner Vallejo

Zeke Turner

Ben Niemann

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Byron Murphy

Marco Wilson

Trayvon Mullen

Javelin Guidry

Christian Matthew

Safety

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Budda Baker

Jalen Thompson

Deionte Thompson

Specialists

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

K Matt Prater

P Andy Lee

LS Aaron Brewer

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire