The Cardinals’ full 53-man roster entering Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals will begin their week of practice for Week 1 of the NFL season Monday and prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are their season-opening opponent at home.
Last week, the team had to trim its roster down to 53 players and then made adjustments. They made a trade, acquired a player off waivers and moved other players who made the final roster to injured reserve and the non-football injury list.
Then they filled out their practice squad.
Now that the roster moves seem to be done, we can look at what the final roster looks like.
Quarterback
Kyler Murray
Colt McCoy
Running back
James Conner
Eno Benjamin
Darrel Williams
Jonathan Ward
Keaontay Ingram
Wide receiver
Marquise Brown
A.J. Green
Rondale Moore
Greg Dortch
Andy Isabella
Tight ends
Zach Ertz
Maxx Williams
Trey McBride
Stephen Anderson
Offensive line
D.J. Humphries
Justin Pugh
Rodney Hudson
Will Hernandez
Kelvin Beachum
Josh Jones
Sean Harlow
Cody Ford
Lecitus Smith
Defensive line
J.J. Watt
Zach Allen
Rashard Lawrence
Leki Fotu
Michale Dogbe
Jonathan Ledbetter
Outside linebacker
Markus Golden
Dennis Gardeck
Cameron Thomas
Myjai Sanders
Victor Dimukeje
Inside linebacker
Isaiah Simmons
Zaven Collins
Nick Vigil
Tanner Vallejo
Zeke Turner
Ben Niemann
Cornerback
Byron Murphy
Marco Wilson
Trayvon Mullen
Javelin Guidry
Christian Matthew
Safety
Budda Baker
Jalen Thompson
Deionte Thompson
Specialists
K Matt Prater
P Andy Lee
LS Aaron Brewer