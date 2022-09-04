The Cardinals’ full 53-man roster entering Week 1

Jess Root
·1 min read

The Arizona Cardinals will begin their week of practice for Week 1 of the NFL season Monday and prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are their season-opening opponent at home.

Last week, the team had to trim its roster down to 53 players and then made adjustments. They made a trade, acquired a player off waivers and moved other players who made the final roster to injured reserve and the non-football injury list.

Then they filled out their practice squad.

Now that the roster moves seem to be done, we can look at what the final roster looks like.

Quarterback

  • Kyler Murray

  • Colt McCoy

Running back

  • James Conner

  • Eno Benjamin

  • Darrel Williams

  • Jonathan Ward

  • Keaontay Ingram

Wide receiver

  • Marquise Brown

  • A.J. Green

  • Rondale Moore

  • Greg Dortch

  • Andy Isabella

Tight ends

  • Zach Ertz

  • Maxx Williams

  • Trey McBride

  • Stephen Anderson

Offensive line

  • D.J. Humphries

  • Justin Pugh

  • Rodney Hudson

  • Will Hernandez

  • Kelvin Beachum

  • Josh Jones

  • Sean Harlow

  • Cody Ford

  • Lecitus Smith

Defensive line

  • J.J. Watt

  • Zach Allen

  • Rashard Lawrence

  • Leki Fotu

  • Michale Dogbe

  • Jonathan Ledbetter

Outside linebacker

  • Markus Golden

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Cameron Thomas

  • Myjai Sanders

  • Victor Dimukeje

Inside linebacker

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Zaven Collins

  • Nick Vigil

  • Tanner Vallejo

  • Zeke Turner

  • Ben Niemann

Cornerback

  • Byron Murphy

  • Marco Wilson

  • Trayvon Mullen

  • Javelin Guidry

  • Christian Matthew

Safety

  • Budda Baker

  • Jalen Thompson

  • Deionte Thompson

Specialists

  • K Matt Prater

  • P Andy Lee

  • LS Aaron Brewer

