Cardinals free agent outlook: DL Corey Peters

One of the Arizona Cardinals’ many unrestricted free agents this offseason is defensive tackle Corey Peters. Will he be back in 2021?

Peters is finishing his sixth season with the Cardinals and his 11th overall. However, his last season with the Cardinals ended after only nine games when he suffered a major knee injury that ended his season.

He was having a solid year. In nine games, the defensive captain had 15 tackles and two sacks, as well as a pass breakup.

He is one of the most respected players in the locker room for how he handles himself on and off the field. He has been one of the most visible Cardinals players in the community.

However, the Cardinals have drafted four defensive linemen (Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe, Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence) in the last two years and, particularly the addition Lawrence, it feels like the team is transitioning away from Peters.

Peters has expressed a desire to return but is cognizant of how the business of the NFL goes. He will be 33 years old and is coming off a knee injury. He has ruptured both his Achilles in his career.

However, he is exactly the sort of player the Cardinals need on the defensive line. He is a leader and can produce in a limited or extensive role. He has played more than anticipated some seasons because of injuries and production.

There have been no talks yet about re-signing him but that still could some, as the decreasing salary cap creates a lot of moving parts for teams.

There is a place in the league for a player of Peters’ caliber but he might get passed over in the first wave of free agency. Coming off the injury, he will probably end up signing somewhere, whether it is Arizona or elsewhere, near the start of training camp, or once he is cleared medically to play.

Peters’ 2021 return: Questionable

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



