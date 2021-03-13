Cardinals free agent outlook: CB Kevin Peterson

One of the Arizona Cardinals’ many free agents this offseason is cornerback Kevin Peterson. Will he be back in 2021?

Peterson played his second season for the Cardinals in 2020. He was acquired before the 2019 season on a waiver claim after he was cut by the Los Angeles Rams.

Peterson’s role was much different in 2020. He got extensive playing time in 2019 but was relegated to almost exclusively special teams last season.

He played in 12 games and started once — against the Miami Dolphins when Dre Kirkpatrick was hurt and Byron Murphy was out with COVID. He suffered a concussion in that game that landed him on injured reserve. He would come back at the end of the season.

In all, he played 66 defensive snaps in 2020. He had six tackles and a pass breakup. The Cardinals credited him with five special teams tackles and a fumble recovery.

But now that he is a free agent, he is not likely in their plans moving forward. And while he played special teams, he was not part of the core group, as he played only 31% of the team’s special teams snaps.

They had two seasons to give him a look and by the end, he wasn’t part of their defensive plans.

He likely will end up elsewhere.

Peterson’s 2021 return: unlikely

