Cardinals free agent outlook: CB Johnathan Joseph

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the Arizona Cardinals’ many free agents this offseason is cornerback Johnathan Joseph. Will he be back in 2021?

Joseph was a late-season addition, signing in November after he was released by the Tennessee Titans.

He played in four games, playing 48 defensive snaps, and had three tackles and a pass breakup. He suffered a neck injury and was placed on injured reserve.

Joseph will be 37 years old but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him want to play another season.

Joseph knows the defensive system, having played for Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph when Joseph was his position coach with the Houston Texans, where he spent nine years of his career.

The Cardinals still are woefully short at cornerback on the roster, so a veteran player like Joseph could be nice. He might not be what he was but he is a smart player and, if he is on the roster as depth, it wouldn’t be a bad thing.

That said, at his age, it is uncertain whether the Cardinals want to bring him back.

Joseph’s 2021 return: Possible but questionable

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • Ron Rivera admits Dwayne Haskins’ work ethic, commitment were issues

    Ron Rivera finally said what everyone always knew: Dwayne Haskins‘ work ethic and commitment were issues. Those issues factored into Haskins being benched and eventually released. In a podcast interview with Colin Cowherd, the Washington coach addressed Haskins’ troubled tenure with the team. Washington cut the quarterback after only two seasons and 13 starts, and [more]

  • Packers won’t offer restricted free agent tender to QB Tim Boyle

    Tim Boyle, the Packers' backup QB each of the last two seasons, will become an unrestricted free agent and could leave Green Bay.

  • Heat's Leonard fined, suspended for anti-Semitic slur

    "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward."

  • Report: 49ers, CB Emmanuel Moseley agree to terms on 2-year contract

    The San Francisco 49ers and CB Emmanuel Moseley agreed to terms on a 2-year contract per Ian Rapoport.

  • Dez Bryant wants to play for the Cardinals

    Receiver Dez Bryant, who spent part of 2020 with the Ravens after not playing since 2017, wants to keep his career going. Bryant recently told TMZ.com that he’d like to play for the Cardinals. “I think that would be dope being next to my boy D Hop [Deandre Hopkins], Christian Kirk, Kyler Murray,” Bryant said [more]

  • Aaron Boone: 'Luke Voit plays with a football mentality'

    Yankees first baseman Luke Voit gives an update on his knee injury while manager Aaron Boone talks about reigning in Voit's football mentality on the bases.

  • New Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson is our quarterback 'right now'

    David Culley is trying to speak Deshaun Watson's return into existence.

  • Facing cap crunch, Chiefs reportedly restructure Patrick Mahomes' record $450 million contract

    It took eight months for the NFL's biggest contract to need re-working.

  • Can Atomic Swaps Solve The Problems Of Centralized Exchanges?

    The past few months have been exciting for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. In what many observers have likened to the cryptocurrency bull run of 2017, we have seen many cryptocurrencies increase in volume, market capitalization, and prices. Satoshi’s dream of a potential alternative currency seems to have expanded into a reserve asset and a hedge against inflation. With the rapid growth in cryptocurrencies, there have been several deliberations over cryptocurrencies’ sustainability as a reserve asset or currency. Questions bothering around volatility, energy consumption, and recently, increasing transaction fees on Bitcoin and Ethereum networks are often raised about cryptocurrencies. However, just like the early days of the internet, blockchain networks continue to evolve by addressing some of these issues. Atomic swaps In January 2021, active Bitcoin wallets reached 22.3 million unique addresses, setting an all-time high. Without a doubt, the asset is attracting interest from both long-term believers and new investors. In the past few years, we’ve also witnessed improvements and challenges with cryptocurrency purchases as the network continues to grow. One of such innovations is the atomic swap. An atomic swap is a smart contract-based decentralized technology that allows users to exchange different blockchain assets whereby control of one users’ asset is not given up until they have certainty of control of the other asset. By the way, if you’re not familiar with smart contracts, they are computer algorithms that execute once certain preset conditions are met. Invented in 2013 by Tier Nolan, the technology was very much in limbo until 2017 when Litecoin’s founder, Charlie Lee, made a tweet on a cross-chain atomic swap he performed with LTC and BTC. Since 2017, atomic swaps have steadily improved, providing a truly decentralized method of exchanging essentially any cryptocurrency. How does an atomic swap work? As mentioned earlier in the article, atomic swaps use a smart contract technology, in this case, the Hash Timelock Contracts (HTLC). HTLC is a timed smart contract that involves a cryptographic hash function generated by both parties willing to make the exchange. In an atomic swap, cryptocurrencies are locked on the smart contracts by parties willing to exchange, inspection and transaction are subject to both parties, and transactions are voided if the time limit is not met. Using less technical terms, let’s consider this hypothetical scenario. Elon has 1 Bitcoin he wants to exchange for the equivalent of litecoins; Michael has these Litecoin equivalents. To begin the atomic swap, Elon creates an HTLC address and submits his transaction to Bitcoin’s blockchain, at the same time generating a cryptographic hash to encrypt the transaction. Michael does the same on his end, and by exchanging keys for verification, the transaction is completed within a specified timeframe, or else, it is voided on both ends and the coins returned to their respective senders. No centralized entity ever has control of the two assets being exchanged. The future of cryptocurrency exchange and Atomic swaps Over the past three to four years, the concept of atomic swaps has continued to evolve while fundamentally maintaining the same principles and overall objectives. In a time where centralized exchanges are struggling with substantial trading fees, KYC verification, and potential hacks, atomic swaps are providing a genuinely distinct alternative to them. Now Nimiq provides one of the top crypto atomic swaps in the industry; Nimiq is a decentralized, censorship-resistant payment protocol that focuses on simplicity and ease of use. In less than 30 seconds, you can create a self-custodial Nimiq wallet and subsequently purchase BTC and NIM in the wallet directly with a bank transfer. More specifically, Nimiq today enables up to 350mio users in Europe to onboard effortlessly from EUR into BTC and NIM with nothing more than a SEPA Instant capable bank account. Only in five minutes, without installation or sign up and with only 1.25% fees (plus blockchain networks fees which for NIM are close to zero). Nimiq’s distinction comes from being the pioneer of fiat smart contracts, providing users with an atomic swap between fiat and crypto with the same simplicity. The open-source project also allows developers to participate in the journey and ultimately aims to contribute largely to the idea of a decentralized world. The multiple potentials locked up in Nimiq set a precedent that would popularize atomic swaps in the coming years. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Decentralized Finance Is Transforming The Future Of BankingWhy Token Financing Is The Next Big Thing In The Netherlands© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Packers clear over $8 million in salary cap space with three moves

    The Packers are at roughly $1.3 million over the cap after making three big moves on Friday.

  • McIlroy ready for ultimate do-over at Players Championship

    The PGA Tour may not allow mulligans but Rory McIlroy will enjoy the ultimate do-over this week when he gets a fresh start at defending his Players Championship crown after his poor start last year was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. McIlroy was nine shots back of leader Hideki Matsuyama and in a share of 83rd place after an even-par 72 in the first round last year before golf's unofficial fifth major was cancelled later that day due to coronavirus concerns. "It's nice, like I get another bite at the cherry," McIlroy said on Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • Kansas AD Jeff Long resigns after Les Miles debacle

    Kansas athletic director Jeff Long resigned Wednesday, less than two days after the school mutually parted with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach's time at LSU and one day after Long vowed he would lead the Jayhawks' search for a replacement. Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school searches for both an AD and football coach.

  • Dana White: ‘I don’t know how this is going to play out’ with Khamzat Chimaev

    UFC president Dana White isn't sure about Khamzat Chimaev's future as he deals with being a COVID-19 long hauler.

  • Julian Edelman reacts to Cam Newton's Patriots contract with Instagram message

    The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back veteran quarterback Cam Newton for another year, and at least one of the team's wide receivers is excited about this news.

  • Are Russell Wilson trade talks really 'picking up steam' for the Seahawks?

    Are Wilson and the Seahawks growing closer to parting?

  • Rory McIlroy misses Players cut by 10 strokes, admits trying to match Bryson DeChambeau's power hurt him

    Rory probably won't be the last to try to imitate Bryson.

  • Juwan Howard ejected after heated back-and-forth with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon

    Juwan Howard had to be held back by coaches during the back-and-forth.

  • Bruins give injury updates on Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand and Zach Senyshyn

    Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Friday gave injury updates on Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand and Zach Senyshyn.