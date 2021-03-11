Cardinals free $7.5M in cap space releasing CB Robert Alford

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Arizona Cardinals, with the announcement of the 2021 salary cap of $182.5 million, had more than $14.5 million in cap space. They have given themselves some more with a roster move.

In a move that was expected all offseason, the team officially released cornerback Robert Alford. The move clears $7.5 million in cap space.

Alford signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract in 2019. He never played a down for the Cardinals after he broke his leg in training camp in 2019 and then tore his pectoral muscle in training camp in 2020.

He was due $7.5 million in salary and a workout bonus. He was paid $15 million in two seasons to not play.

Of course, by releasing Alford, the Cardinals are left thin at cornerback. The only players they have under contract are Byron Murphy, 2020 undrafted rookie Jace Whittaker and Picasso Nelson, who signed a futures deal in January.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • Dak Prescott has a long way to go to be a “Cowboy for life”

    Wednesday was a day of celebration for the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott. There was no reason for Dak to rub anyone’s face in the negotiations that he clearly won in a TKO, in part because the Cowboys repeatedly punched themselves in the crotch by delaying and delaying and delaying the inevitable. Still, certain of [more]

  • Cardinals release Robert Alford

    Cornerback Robert Alford signed with the Cardinals in 2018, but he will leave the team without ever playing a game for them. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Cardinals released Alford on Wednesday. Alford broke his leg before the 2018 season and tore his pectoral last summer, which means the Cardinals got [more]

  • Chris Simms sees path for Patriots to land Jimmy Garoppolo

    Chris Simms has a detailed plan on how the Patriots can land Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • ‘Dollar Dollar Bill’ Kirill Kaprizov has been money for Wild

    Pre-game coverage of Golden Knights-Wild begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

  • Tanner Vallejo re-signs with Cardinals

    Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo will not leave in free agency. Vallejo, who would have become a free agent next week, instead signed a two-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 26-year-old Vallejo was originally a sixth-round pick of the Bills and has bounced around the league with several stops, but he has [more]

  • Zach Ertz reportedly being recruited by top NFL QBs

    Some of the NFL's best quarterbacks are reportedly recruiting Zach Ertz. By Dave Zangaro

  • What does NFL’s salary cap of $182.5 million mean for the Vikings?

    How does the 2021 salary cap of $182.5 million factor in to the Minnesota Vikings' offseason?

  • Packers pass on franchise tag for Pro Bowl RB Aaron Jones

    The Packers did not use the franchise tag on free agent running back Aaron Jones.

  • Greg Olsen says Russell Wilson & Seahawks are at an uncertain crossroads

    Greg Olsen seems to think that the Seahawks-Russell Wilson drama could go either way.

  • Richard Sherman compares this 49ers WR to Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch

    Is this comparison solid or is it too far out there?

  • 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in the NCAA tournament

    With Kentucky and Duke on the outside looking in, some top players are going to be watching the tourney from home. Here are the 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in this year's tournament.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs mutually agree to part ways

    Aldridge, 35, is in the final year of his contract, which is worth $24 million this season.

  • New York Giants cut guard Kevin Zeitler, Ralph Vacchiano reacts

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the Giants' decision to cut guard Kevin Zeitler, saying that while it makes sense in terms of the salary cap, New York is going to need big production from a very young offensive line next season.

  • Report: Cowboys restructure contracts of Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La’el Collins

    Dallas found out their salary cap ceiling earlier Wednesday then in the afternoon went about creating room so they can play in free agency.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers rose up the rankings as senior

    Here is our next batch of 2021 NFL draft prospect profiles, with players Nos. 66 to 70 overall.

  • XFL in talks with CFL to partner on returning to field after COVID-19 cancellations

    The XFL canceled its 2020 season and said it will skip 2021. Its plans for 2022 are now on hold amid talks.

  • No ice bath for old school Federer after winning return

    Roger Federer admitted he felt tired at times as he returned from 14 months out to beat Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday but will not be changing his post-match routine. The 39-year-old Swiss, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two knee operations, produced some vintage tennis to win 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5. Encouragingly, Federer displayed his trademark silky movement and said the knee had held up during a two-hour 24 minute duel.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team from most interesting to least interesting in free agency

    You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.

  • NFL compensatory picks: Patriots earn highest one in 2021, thanks to losing Tom Brady

    All 32 compensatory picks were announced for the 2021 NFL draft, and the Patriots, Cowboys and a few other teams picked up some more draft ammo.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)