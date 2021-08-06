Cardinals franchise value has nearly doubled in last 5 years

The Arizona Cardinals do not have one of the more valuable franchises in the NFL but it is still worth a lot.

According to Forbes, NFL teams are valued at an average of $3.5 billion dollars. Arizona is below that average.

They rank 27th in the league at $2.65 billion. It is an increase of 14% over the last year.

However, it has increased in value significantly over the last five years.

Back in 2016, the franchise was worth approximately $1.4 billion, nearly half of its value now.

And if you consider that Charles Bidwill, current Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill’s grandfather, purchased the team for the sum of $50,000 in 1932, the Bidwill family is sitting on a goldmine if they ever want to sell the team at some point.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





and



