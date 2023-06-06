Cardinals to work out former XFL receiver this week

The Arizona Cardinals are in the final week of voluntary OTAs and announced a pair of roster moves on Monday, adding a pair of cornerbacks to the roster. They will take a look at a former XFL receiver this week.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals will have receiver Brandon Smith in for a workout on Thursday.

Smith spent the last two seasons on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad and played for the D.C. Defenders in the XFL recently.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He appeared in four games, catching eight passes (two in each game) for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Smith is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds and played collegiately for Iowa.

He has been invited to the Denver Broncos’ veteran minicamp next week as well.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Arizona Cardinals!

Colt McCoy dealing with elbow issue in offseason PODCAST: What is the Cardinals' greatest strength; who is their 3rd-best player? Cardinals announce signing of pair of CBs

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire