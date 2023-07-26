Cardinals make flurry of roster moves as team reports for training camp

The Arizona Cardinals players reported fro training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Tuesday, and with the start of camp, the team made some roster moves.

They had three roster vacancies, signed fives players, placed one on injured reserve and released another.

Here are the moves they made.

Veteran OL Pat Elflein signed

The Cardinals added a potential starting center in Elflein.

Elflein spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Before that, he spent part of a season with the New York Jets and more than three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

He has started 64 games in the NFL, mostly at center.

Due to injuries, he has played a total of 22 games over the last three seasons.

Veteran TE Geoff Swaim signed

The Cardinals added former Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim, who will turn 30 years old this season.

He has played eight seasons in the NFL, the last three with the Tennessee Titans.

He has appeared in 86 NFL games, starting 57.

He started 37 games over the last three seasons for the Titans

Long snapper Jack Coco signed

The Cardinals added young long snapper in Jack Coco. He was the Packers’ long snapper all last season in his first NFL season.

WRs Davion Davis, Kaden Davis signed

Matt Hembrough on IR; Chris Pierce released

The Cardinals needed to move two player from the active roster. They put undrafted rookie long snapper Matt Hembrough on injured reserve with a back injury and released tight end Chris Pierce.

