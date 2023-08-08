Cardinals’ first preseason depth chart released for 2023

The Arizona Cardinals will play their preseason opener at home against the Denver Broncos this Friday evening. In typical NFL fashion, they released their first depth chart of the preseason.

It is, of course, unofficial.

But it does give us an idea as to what head coach Jonathan Gannon and the rest of the staff think about the state of the roster at the moment.

Below is the Cardinals’ depth chart

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

‘X’

Marquise Brown Daniel Arias Kaden Davis

‘Z’

Zach Pascal Michael Wilson Davion Davis Brandon Smith

Slot

Tight end

Offensive line

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during minicamp at the Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe on June 14, 2023.

Left tackle

D.J. Humphries Josh Jones Jackson Barton

Left guard

Center

Right guard

Right tackle

Defensive line

Left DE

Nose tackle

Right DE

Outside linebacker

Strong side

Weak side

Inside linebacker

Mike

Kyzir White Josh Woods Kyle Soelle

Other LB

Cornerback

One side

Other side

Antonio Hamilton Christian Matthew Garret Williams Rashad Fenton Quavian White Kyler McMichael

Safeties

Strong safety

Free safety

Specialists

Kicker

Long snapper

Punter/holder

Kick returner

Greg Dortch Kaden Davis

Punt returner

Greg Dortch Davion Davis

