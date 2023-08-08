Cardinals’ first preseason depth chart released for 2023
The Arizona Cardinals will play their preseason opener at home against the Denver Broncos this Friday evening. In typical NFL fashion, they released their first depth chart of the preseason.
It is, of course, unofficial.
But it does give us an idea as to what head coach Jonathan Gannon and the rest of the staff think about the state of the roster at the moment.
Below is the Cardinals’ depth chart
Quarterback
Kyler Murray
Running back
Wide receiver
‘X’
Daniel Arias
Kaden Davis
‘Z’
Michael Wilson
Brandon Smith
Slot
Brian Cobbs
Tight end
Zach Ertz
Joel Honigford
Bernhardt Seikovits
Offensive line
Left tackle
D.J. Humphries
Josh Jones
Left guard
Center
Hayden Howerton
Right guard
Right tackle
Paris Johnson
Defensive line
Left DE
Eric Banks
Nose tackle
Jacob Slade
Right DE
Outside linebacker
Strong side
BJ Ojulari
Weak side
Inside linebacker
Mike
Josh Woods
Kyle Soelle
Other LB
Cornerback
One side
Kei’Trel Clark
Other side
Christian Matthew
Garret Williams
Quavian White
Kyler McMichael
Safeties
Strong safety
Kendell Brooks
Free safety
Specialists
Kicker
Long snapper
Punter/holder
Kick returner
Greg Dortch
Kaden Davis
Punt returner
Greg Dortch
Davion Davis