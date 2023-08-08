Cardinals’ first preseason depth chart released for 2023

Jess Root
·2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals will play their preseason opener at home against the Denver Broncos this Friday evening. In typical NFL fashion, they released their first depth chart of the preseason.

It is, of course, unofficial.

But it does give us an idea as to what head coach Jonathan Gannon and the rest of the staff think about the state of the roster at the moment.

Below is the Cardinals’ depth chart

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

 

Quarterback

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

  1. Kyler Murray

  2. Colt McCoy

  3. Clayton Tune

  4. David Blough

  5. Jeff Driskel

Running back

Wide receiver

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

‘X’

  1. Marquise Brown

  2. Daniel Arias

  3. Kaden Davis

‘Z’

  1. Zach Pascal

  2. Michael Wilson

  3. Davion Davis

  4. Brandon Smith

Slot

  1. Rondale Moore

  2. Greg Dortch

  3. Andre Baccellia

  4. Brian Cobbs

Tight end

The Arizona Cardinals pack hygiene kits for United Way Phoenix at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals pack hygiene kits for United Way Phoenix at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

  1. Zach Ertz

  2. Trey McBride

  3. Geoff Swaim

  4. Noah Togiai

  5. Blake Whiteheart

  6. Joel Honigford

  7. Bernhardt Seikovits

Offensive line

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/28412" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:D.J. Humphries;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">D.J. Humphries</a> (74) during minicamp at the Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe on June 14, 2023.
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during minicamp at the Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe on June 14, 2023.

Left tackle

  1. D.J. Humphries

  2. Josh Jones

  3. Jackson Barton

Left guard

  1. Elijah Wilkinson

  2. Dennis Daley

  3. Lachavious Simmons

Center

  1. Hjalte Froholdt

  2. Jon Gaines

  3. Pat Elflein

  4. Hayden Howerton

Right guard

  1. Will Hernandez

  2. Marquis Hayes

  3. Lecitus Smith

Right tackle

  1. Paris Johnson

  2. Kelvin Beachum

  3. Badara Traore

Defensive line

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Left DE

  1. L.J. Collier

  2. Eric Banks

  3. Dante Stills

Nose tackle

  1. Leki Fotu

  2. Kevin Strong

  3. Rashard Lawrence

  4. Jacob Slade

Right DE

  1. Jonathan Ledbetter

  2. Carlos Watkins

  3. Ben Stille

Outside linebacker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Strong side

  1. Zaven Collins

  2. Cameron Thomas

  3. BJ Ojulari

  4. Jesse Luketa

Weak side

  1. Dennis Gardeck

  2. Victor Dimukeje

  3. Myjai Sanders

  4. David Anenih

Inside linebacker

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Mike

  1. Kyzir White

  2. Josh Woods

  3. Kyle Soelle

Other LB

  1. Krys Barnes

  2. Zeke Turner

  3. Owen Pappoe

Cornerback

Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, United States; CB <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/34200" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Christian Matthew;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Christian Matthew</a> plays Rock Paper Scissors with a fan after the Arizona Cardinals’ annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, United States; CB Christian Matthew plays Rock Paper Scissors with a fan after the Arizona Cardinals’ annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

One side

  1. Marco Wilson

  2. Kei’Trel Clark

  3. Nate Hairston

  4. Kris Boyd

  5. Bobby Price

Other side

  1. Antonio Hamilton

  2. Christian Matthew

  3. Garret Williams

  4. Rashad Fenton

  5. Quavian White

  6. Kyler McMichael

Safeties

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Strong safety

  1. Budda Baker

  2. Andre Chachere

  3. JuJu Hughes

  4. Kendell Brooks

Free safety

  1. Jalen Thompson

  2. Isaiah Simmons

  3. Jovante Moffatt

Specialists

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Kicker

  1. Matt Prater

Long snapper

  1. Aaron Brewer

Punter/holder

  1. Matt Haack or Nolan Cooney

Kick returner

  1. Greg Dortch

  2. Kaden Davis

Punt returner

  1. Greg Dortch

  2. Davion Davis

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire