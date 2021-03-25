Cardinals finally add CB, agree to 1-year deal with Malcolm Butler

Breaking News:

Jess Root
·1 min read
The Arizona Cardinals finally have addressed the cornerback position in free agency. The team announced it agreed to terms with Malcolm Butler, who is most known for his interception in the Super Bowl to seal a victory for the New England Patriots over the Seattle Seahawks.

Butler spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans after four with the Patriots. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and had four interceptions last season for Tennessee.

He presumably comes in and is the Cardinals’ No. 1 cornerback.

He has 17 career interceptions and has had at least two each of the last six seasons. He also added 100 tackles to his four picks last season with the Titans, which is an absurd number for a cornerback.

This fills a major hole. The Cardinals now have Butler, Byron Murphy and Robert Alford currently slated to be the three cornerbacks who play.

According to John Gambadoro, his base salary will be less than $3.5 million.

It is a steal and a solid addition. After losing Patrick Peterson, Butler is a great addition at a great price.

2021 Cardinals free agent tracker: Additions, departures, re-signings, tenders, trades

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red.

