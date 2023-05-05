Cardinals’ final draft pick called biggest steal of their draft class

The Arizona Cardinals came away from the 2023 NFL draft with eight players they selected in six of the seven rounds. They hope all can contribute and be successful in the NFL, although that rarely happens.

As we look back on each team’s draft pick, the hope is at least one can end being a steal — a selection from the laters rounds who has a nice career.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar named who he believes is the steal of each draft class.

For the Cardinals, it is their final pick, defensive lineman Dante Stills.

The Cardinals came into the draft needing interior defensive line help, and with Stills, who they got with the 213th overall pick in the sixth round, they may have a plug-and-play rotational player who can create havoc inside. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 286-pound Stills was good for five sacks and 30 total pressures in 334 passing attempts, with ability to stop the run as well. Moreover, Stills proved able to get pressure everywhere from nose tackle to end, and he made life unpleasant for blockers when he got going in a speed-to-power sense.

He instantly becomes the most athletic interior defender the team has. He should be able to at least play rotationally as a rookie and hopefully can provide some pressure and make some plays.

The truth is that of the five Day 3 picks the Cardinals made, four could all be steals.

Offensive lineman Jon Gaines has the athletic profile to be a longtime starter. Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark plays a position that has a lot of questions, he is athletic and has lots of playing experience as a starter. Own Pappoe could make an impact at linebacker.

Really the only one that is hard to project as a steal is quarterback Clayton Tune because ideally he shouldn’t see the field, even if he can develop into a reliable backup.

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story continues

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Cardinals' new draft picks get numbers OL Paris Johnson was star-struck by Kyler Murray during official visit Wait, the Cardinals had an awful draft?

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire