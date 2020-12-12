Cardinals’ final 2 home games closed to the public

As cases of COVID-19 surge throughout the nation and in Arizona, the Arizona Cardinals have made an announcement about the remaining home games on their schedule at State Farm Stadium. The team announced Friday that their final two home games — Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers — will be closed to the public.

There will be no ticket sales and the only spectators in attendance will be a limited number of immediate family members of players and staff.

There were only three games this season that fans could attend. There were 1,200 fans allowed for their Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

That number was increased to 4,200 for the games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

The home opener had no fans at all and the other games were limited to close family of players and staff.

