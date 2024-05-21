Cardinals fend off Bulldogs at Warren Turner Field

May 20—Webb City High School used two early runs to get starting pitcher Luke Beverlin a lead and then watched him deny the Carl Junction High School Bulldogs most of the baseball game.

Beverlin retired 10 straight batters to begin the game and CJ only picked up one run off the lefty as Webb City claimed the Class 5 District 7 championship with a 3-1 win on Monday night at Warren Turner Field at Missouri Southern State University.

The Cardinals (26-7) got a double from Shaun Hunt to start the second frame. Christian Brock drew a walk. That set the table for Hunter Shull's two-RBI double to give them the only runs they would need for the win.

With one out in the top of the fourth, Cooper Vediz and Brody Pant collected back-to-back singles. But Beverlin bared down and got a strike out of Wyatt McAfee and a ground out from Deacon Endicott.

Webb City added a third run in the third with a sacrifice fly from Mason Williams after Andrew Young led off with a triple. That made it 3-0.

The Bulldogs (18-17) got their lone run in the sixth inning. Cody Hollingsworth led off with a double and with one out, Vediz doubled him in to make it 3-1. Again, Beverlin worked to get out of the inning.

Webb City's ace ran into some trouble with one out in the seventh. Beverlin hit Aidan Streight and allowed a single to Brayden Larery. That forced head coach Andrew Doennig to go to his bullpen.

Brett Korth came in and got a fly ball to center field off the bat of Braxten Jones. Young made the catch and caught Streight too far off of the second base bag and doubled him off to end the inning.

This marks the third straight district title for Webb City. Up next for the Cardinals is a state sectional game with Kearney. Kearney (28-7) was the winner of Class 5 District 8 against Platte County by a score of 9-1.

The Bulldogs and Cardinals met in this same spot last year.