Cardinals to be featured on HBO’s in-season version of ‘Hard Knocks’

NFL fans all over will get an inside look at the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season. HBO, the NFL and the team announced that the Cardinals will be featured in HBO’s in-season version of “Hard Knocks.”

It will be called “Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals.”

After years of the cable series giving fans an inside look at training camp, last year was the first in-season version, featuring the Indianapolis Colts.

It marks the first time the Cardinals have been featured on “Hard Knocks.”

The series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max during the 2022 NFL season beginning in November.

The Cardinals made the playoffs fir the first time since 2015 last season and will try to make a second consecutive trip to the postseason.

“Last season Hard Knocks made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts,” said Keith Cossrow, NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer, via the press release. “It was a vivid and illuminating look at the life of an NFL team. This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim, Coach Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity.”

“We’re excited to feature the Arizona Cardinals on Hard Knocks during the NFL regular season in the upcoming installment of Hard Knocks In Season,” said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, Co-Heads Of HBO Documentary & Family Programming, also via the press release. “We couldn’t be happier to continue to expand our tremendously successful partnership with the NFL and grow the Hard Knocks experience for our viewers. We’re thrilled that the Cardinals will be joining the roster of teams that have graciously invited our audiences into their world.”

List

Week-by-week 2022 regular-season schedule for NFC West

Story continues

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



