Cardinals, FCS draft picks often a good match

(Stats Perform) - The NFL Draft is a guessing game, where after the first few picks, correct predictions are few and far between.

You may be able to guess one right in a later round of the upcoming draft. Just predict the Arizona Cardinals will pick a player from an FCS school.

The Cardinals have selected an FCS player in eight straight drafts, including two in 2015. No other NFL team has a streak longer than the last three years.

Cards' picks have paid dividends, including All-Pro selections in running back David Johnson (2015 draftee) and special teams player Justin Bethel (2012) as well as offensive guard Earl Watford (2013), defensive end Rodney Gunter (2015) and running back Chase Edmonds (2018).

This year's draft will be held from April 23-25.