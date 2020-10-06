Cardinals favored over Jets despite back-to-back losses

Despite coming off losses in consecutive weeks, the Cardinals are unsurprisingly favored over the Jets in Week 5.

The Jets have allowed 131 points through four weeks and will take on an Arizona team that hasn’t put forth its best offensive effort just yet. Between Kliff Kingsbury dialing up plays and the combination of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, New York is surely in for another long day on Sunday.

In Week 4, the Jets were able to hold their first lead of the season, but it didn’t last very long. On a short week, the Jets managed to hold a +3 advantage in the turnover battle, but they still lost by multiple possessions to a third-string quarterback. As for the Cardinals, they lost by double digits to the Panthers on the road. Murray was kept in check by Carolina, as it only allowed for him to throw for 133 yards on the day. He should be able to bounce back in Week 5.

With the Cardinals vying to get back on track and the Jets aiming for their first win on Sunday, oddsmakers view Arizona as 6.5-point favorites, according to BetMGM.

The total over-under for Sunday’s game is set at 47.5 points with both sides holding at -110. New York possesses a money line of +240 at a 6.5-point disadvantage. Against the spread, both teams hold the same odds at -110.

The last time the Jets took on the Cardinals was on Monday Night Football in Week 6 of the 2016 season. New York fell 28-3.

