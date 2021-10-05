Cardinals are favored over 49ers at home in Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL and now begin a stretch of playing three of their next four games at home. Their next game is against the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 5.

Arizona opens as favorites in the game.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Cardinals are 5.5-point home favorites.

On the money line, the Cardinals are -240 to win the game outright. That gives them 70.59% implied odds of winning and means that a $240 bet on the Cardinals to win would net $100 profit.

The 49ers are +190 on the money line, which gives them 34.48% implied odds of winning. A $100 bet on them would net $190 in profit if they beat the Cardinals.

Against the spread, the Cardinals are -5.5 (-110). A $110 ATS bet on the Cardinals would win $100 if they beat the 49ers by at least six points.

The 49ers are +5.5 (-110), meaning a $110 ATS wager on them would win $100 if they beat the Cardinals or lose by no more than five points.

The total is set at 49.5 points. The Over is -115 and the Under is -105.

A $115 wager on the Over would win $100 if the Cardinals and 49ers combine for at least 50 points in the game. A $105 bet on the Under would win $100 if the teams combine for 49 points or less.

The Cardinals are 4-0 straight up (on the money line) while the 49ers are 2-2.

The Cardinals are 3-1 ATS, while the Niners are 1-3 ATS.

Two of the Cardinals’ four games have gone Over the projected total. The same is the case for the 49ers.