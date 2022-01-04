Cardinals favored by nearly a TD in regular-season finale vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals will close the regular season at home for the first time in years. Normally, they finish the season on the road because State Farm Stadium is used for the Fiesta Bowl. However, because the season is now 18 weeks long, there is no conflict and Arizona will host the Seattle Seahawks in the 2021 regular-season finale.

Arizona opens the week as favorites over the Seahawks. Below, we go over the opening lines and odds for the Cardinals’ Week 18 matchup.

The Cardinals snapped a three-game losing stream on Sunday and beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 on the road. They picked up their 11th win of the year and improved to 8-1 on the road this season. Already having clinched a playoff berth, the Cardinals can win the NFC West title with a win over the Seahawks and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks had an offensive explosion on Sunday, defeating the Detroit Lions 51-29 at home to snap a two-game losing streak.

Seahawks at Cardinals Week 18 betting lines and odds

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the 11-5 Cardinals are -280 on the money line, giving them 73.7% implied odds of winning the game outright. A $280 money line bet on Arizona pays out $100 if the Cardinals win the game.

The 6-10 Seahawks are +220 on the money line. They have only 31.3% implied odds of winning. A $100 money line bet on Seattle pays $220 if they win the game.

The Cardinals are favored against the spread at -6.5 (-110). A $110 ATS bet on the Cardinals pays $100 if they beat the Seahawks by at least seven points. They are 10-6 ATS this season.

The Seahawks are underdogs at +6.5 (-110) against the spread. A $110 ATS bet on Seattle pays $100 if they win the game, if the game ends in a tie or if they lose by no more than six points.

Seattle is 8-8 ATS this season.

The projected total is set at 47.5 with the Over at -115 and the Under at -105.

A $115 bet on the Over wins $100 if the two teams combine for 48 points or more.

Story continues

A $105 bet on the Under wins $100 if they combine for 47 or fewer points.

The Cardinals are 7-9 O/U and the Seahawks are 5-10-1 O/U on the season.

List

Kliff Kingsbury gives out lots of game balls after win over Cowboys

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



