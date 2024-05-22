Cardinals fans show up despite chance for rain

ST. LOUIS – It was prime conditions for a game delay on Monday, but still, fans showed up.

The cloudy, warm and windy weather could not keep fans away.

“We are ready for anything,” Cardinals fan Brittany Lefthand told FOX 2.

The game was delayed in the sixth inning just after 8 p.m., and about 20 minutes before the first pitch, a tornado watch was also sent out to fans in the downtown area.

“When we were on our way to the game, we got the tornado watch warning and that’s just regular Missouri weather,” Cardinals fan Benjamin Mosley said.

Even if fans knew ahead of time that there might be trouble, they still showed up.

“My mom brought it up yesterday and I didn’t listen,” Cardinals fan Justin King said. “Sorry, mom, I apologize for that.”

Emily Werner was attending the game for her son’s school day.

“I saw some rain is coming, so I brought the kids jackets,” Werner said.

While she was prepared for rain, she said there was nothing that would have stopped her from showing up.

