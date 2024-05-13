Should Cardinals fans reconsider voting with their wallets?

ST. LOUIS — How should fans express dissatisfaction with their teams? One of the most memorable examples occurred in the 1970s with the New Orleans Saints. The team was performing so poorly that frustrated fans began attending games with bags over their heads, derisively nicknaming the team “The ‘Aints.”

This phenomenon illustrates the idea of “voting with your wallet,” a concept that may be relevant for the Cardinals. About a year ago, signs began to emerge that the Cardinals were not doing so well and many fans opted to skip home games. Bill DeWitt III said, “That would ultimately backfire.”

Dewitt indicated that fans should reconsider because this leads to a cycle where decreased game attendance and revenue could result in a lower payroll and a weaker team performance.

This situation raises an interesting question: What is the best way to show a team that you’re dissatisfied? Looking back at the Saints, those fans still took the time to attend games, even in protest. However, the current sentiment among some Cardinals fans is more drastic—they’re not just threatening a boycott; they’re considering abandoning their support altogether.

