Cardinals fans celebrate their Opening Day traditions

ST. LOUIS – The heart of downtown St. Louis was a sea of red Thursday as the Cardinals welcomed fans back into Busch Stadium for their home opener against the Miami Marlins.

Many visitors and fans downtown share one thing in common among each other for St. Louis’ unofficial holiday: traditions.

“St. Louis knows how to do Opening Day, you shut down the middle of the city,” Mark M. said, who has been in attendance since 1997.

Mark and his friend Pete Castellano are from Omaha, NE, but visit the graves of former Cardinal players Bob Gibson and Stan Musial every year before coming downtown.

“Yeah, we’re bringing all the dead Cardinals with us,” Mark joked.

Other fans have particular good-luck charms with them for the special day. One fan, Jamie Saunders, has worn the same tutu and tiara for the past seven Opening Days.

“I remember the first year I went. I was at work and I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta have a tiara, a tutu, some socks,’ and I spent my lunch break making my lovely crown I have worn ever since,” Saunders said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Cardinals (Seasonal)

Another fan, Christopher Harris, has carried around a Fredbird plush toy since 2011.

“That’s when I got my buddy (Fredbird)…I’m a die-hard Cardinals fan since I was six years old, and I love it,” he said.

Quite a few fans on Kiener Plaza Thursday morning were long-time veterans of Opening Day. Several had been coming to Busch Stadium for the first home game for nearly 30 years, including Karen Carey and Patty Hanson.

“(What has kept me coming back every year is) the camaraderie and just the togetherness, and St. Louis is such a big town but it’s a small town, too,” Hanson said.

When asked what fans were most looking forward to in the 2024 season of Cardinals baseball, the responses were quite similar.

“I’ve been looking for a win; that’s what we’re all about…not gonna make it complicated, we just need to win,” Harris said.

“(I’m hoping for) a Cardinal win and a great Cardinal season, we need this,” Saunders said. “Last year we struggled a bit, so I want this year to be great and exciting. I’m looking forward to it!”

The first pitch is at 3:15 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.