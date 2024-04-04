Cardinals fans brave cold weather for Opening Day at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – Fans from all over the region flocked to St. Louis for Opening Day and while many came prepared, others weren’t. And even those with layers found themselves waiting in line to get into the popular team store.

Father and son duo from Indiana were enjoying the day and a special celebration to boot; and while dad was warm, some in their party needed extra gear.

“We’re freezing right now, and we need to go in here and get a jacket,” Andrew Kopatich said. “I want to get something like what my dad has.”

“I’m going to turn 70 on (April 10). And this is my first time I’ve been to opening day in St. Louis. So, I’m really excited about it. I’m excited about seeing everybody,” Andy Kopatich said. “I’ve got my jacket on. I’ve got my Willy McGee shirt underneath it. I’m ready.”

Disagreement over cause of student evacuation in O’Fallon, Illinois

While other fans came bundled up for baseball and even some fun winter accessories.

“I’ve always got to wear my jersey, so I layered up under it. And then this is a giveaway a couple years ago and it was everything you’re going to wear in Cardinals baseball but opening day proves that I need it,” Ashley Hoener said.

Fan Lawrence Blessing and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at Opening Day and browsing the team store because he didn’t come prepared.

“She came prepared. I usually suck it up but now it’s cold,” he said. “I’m trying to buy gear, but she won’t let me spend any money. Because, yeah, I need to suck it up.”

And local country artist Michael B. Whit, who sang today’s national anthem, had a little trepidation over the cold temperatures.

“A lot of practice but I didn’t practice under these weather conditions so we’re going to cross our fingers and hope for the best today,” Whit said. “Nothing’s like the St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day. So yeah, nothing’s like this. Nothing compares.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.