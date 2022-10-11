Cardinals fall in new power rankings after loss to Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals are now 2-3 on the season after a 20-17 loss at home to the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles. They held the Eagles to their lowest offensive output of the season, both in yards and points, and could have sent the game into overtime had kicker Matt Ammendola not missed a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the game. `

But even with the tough, competitive loss to the Eagles, the Cardinals fell two spots in the latest power rankings from Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane.

After being No. 16 last week, they enter Week 6 at No. 18.

The Cardinals have one more week to endure until Kyler Murray can start getting reinforcements. The matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles would have been interesting to see if the Cardinals indeed had those weapons. The NFC West is still not out of reach with the Los Angeles Rams tumbling.

The Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 and have the chance to be 3-3 in the six games they play without receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been serving a six-game PED suspension.

Entering the season, a 3-3 record with the schedule the Cardinals had to start the year seemed like a longshot and here they are, despite having scored exactly zero points in the first quarter this season.

The Eagles maintain the No. 1 spot in these rankings.

As for the rest of the NFC West, the 2-3 Rams are the highest-ranked team at No. 13, followed by the division-leading 49ers at No. 14. The Cardinals are 18th and the Seahawks are 27th.

List

6 things that went wrong at end of Cardinals' 20-17 loss to Eagles

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire