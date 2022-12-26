Cardinals fall into last place in NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals are now a last-place team. With their 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night, they dropped to 4-11.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Denver Broncos 51-14 to improve to 5-10.

Previously, the Cardinals and Rams had the same record but the Cardinals’ slightly better conference record gave them a tiebreaker in the division.

With two games left, the Cardinals face the Atlanta Falcons and division-champion San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks to close out the 2022 season.

As things stand, the Cardinals now move up in the order for the 2023 NFL draft. They move ahead of the Rams and would pick fourth in the draft if the season ended today.

