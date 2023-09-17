Cardinals fall to Giants 13-10 in ‘Madden’ sim of Week 2 matchup

Many people expect a low-scoring, ugly game between the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants in Week 2. A simulation of the game on “Madden NFL 24” confirms that belief.

In a simulation of the Week 2 matchup at State Farm Stadium, the defenses ruled. The Giants won the game 13-10. The Cardinals missed a field goal and had another blocked.

The Cardinals only had 255 total yards and the Giants won with only 184 and quarterback Daniel Jones completed 10-of-19 passes for 85 yards and an interception. His one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference.

The Giants got a 36-yard field goal on the first possession. It was punts and interceptions until late in the second quarter. The Giants added 45-yard kick to make it 6-0 and then the Cardinals got on the board with an 18-yard Matt Prater field goal after the they failed score a touchdown, getting all the way to inside the one after going for it three times on fourth down in the drive.

After halftime, the Cardinals had a 46-yard field goal blocked and Prater missed from 61 yards. The Cardinals forced three Giants punts until the fourth quarter.

Jones had a one-yard touchdown run to give them a 13-3 lead.

The Cardinals pulled within three points with a six-yard touchdown pass from Josh Dobbs to Hollywood Brown, but they failed to recover the onside kick and the Giants ran out the clock.

Dobbs was 18-for-33 passing for 168 yards, a touchdown and a pick. He was sacked four times.

James Conner rushed for 58 yards on 16 carries. The Cardinals held Saquon Barkley to 46 yards on 18 attempts. Jones had 37 rushing yards on 11 attempts and a touchdown.

Hollywood Brown led in receiving with six catches for 68 yards and a score.

