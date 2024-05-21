Cardinals fall in District 10 quarterfinals to West Middlesex

May 21—GREENVILLE — Cochranton's baseball team was defeated by West Middlesex 15-0 in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 1A playoffs at Thiel College on Monday afternoon. Cochranton knocked one hit in four innings of play.

Middlesex jumped out to a lead in the first inning, scoring three runs on a sacrifice fly and a groundout. Cochranton struggled on offense throughout the game.

In the second inning, Cochranton took advantage of an error by the Big Reds and a walk to get two on, but flew out to end the inning. The Cardinals got barrel on some pitches but just weren't able to put them in play.

"We didn't have a good effort," said Cochranton head coach Jarod Morrison. "It started on the mound, it started in the field, just not good effort today."

Isaiah Long got the start on the mound for the Cardinals. Long pitched two innings, allowing four hits and six runs. Long went 1-for-2 at the plate, leading Cochranton on offense. Andrew Albert and Coleton Mattocks came in for relief, combining for one inning pitched and nine runs on nine hits.

"We had a couple guys on," said Morrison. "Just couldn't get the timely hit, that's been the story all year. We didn't have anyone step up tonight. Everything falls apart when you can't hold guys on and don't act like you want to be here."

Cochranton wasn't able to generate offense behind the stout pitching and fielding from West Middlesex.

"Credit to West Middlesex, they deserve to move on and we deserve to go home," said Morrison.

Cochranton started out strong at the beginning of the regular season, but things began to fall apart, and the team couldn't recover in time for the playoffs.

"We have to be a little more resilient," said Morrison. "Life's going to get hard, things on the baseball field are going to get hard. We have to get tougher. There were times this season where we competed, but overall it just wasn't a great effort."

Cochranton was 4-2 in their first six games of the year, but things fell apart after an eight-game losing streak in the middle of the season.

"Things just spiraled," said Morrison. "We just couldn't get a grip, the team didn't step up. It was an unfortunate slide and it was something we couldn't overcome."

With this loss, Cochranton's season is now over, as West Middlesex advances to face Youngsville in the semifinals.

------

Cochranton (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Foulk 2-0-0-0, Long 2-0-1-0, Carroll 2—0-0, Burnette 2-0-0-0, Field 2-0-0-0, Mattocks 1-0-0-0, Haskins 1-0-0-0, Hoban 1-0-0-0, Goodge 1-0-0-0. Totals 14-0-1-0.

West Middlesex

Golub 3-2-1-0, Briggs 2-3-2-0, Spangler 0-1-0-0, K. Gilson 4-0-3-2, E. Gilson 3-3-3-2, Blanton 2-2-2-3, Koncar 2-0-1-1, Kent 2-0-1-1, Zec 2-0-0-0 Bell 1-0-0-0, Lakatos 3-0-0-0. Totals 24-15-13-9.

Cochranton 000 0xx x — 0 1 1

West Middlesex 334 5xx x — 15 13 1

BATTING

2B: WM — E. Gilson, K. Gilson, Blanton.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Long LP 2-4-6-6-4-7, Albert 1-6-4-4-1-0, Mattocks .2-3-5-2-1-0; WM — K. Gilson WP 3-1-0-0-5-1, Kent 1-0-0-0-1-0.

