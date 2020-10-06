Cardinals fall another slot in Touchdown Wire’s new power rankings

The Arizona Cardinals were the talk of the NFL with their 2-0 start. Now they are 2-2 and have lost two games in a row to teams the Cardinals should have beaten. After making it into the top 10 of Touchdown Wire’s power rankings, they fall for the second week in a row.

After falling seven spots to No. 16 after their loss to the Panthers, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar dropped them another spot to No. 17 in this week’s new power rankings.

This has not been a great two weeks for the Arizona Cardinals. They’ve lost two straight games, and their passing game, led by head coach and offensive play-designer Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray, has become increasingly inefficient and reductive. Against Detroit in Week 3, Murray seemed unable to decipher a defense that most other quarterbacks have demolished, as he threw three interceptions against Detroit’s surprisingly cogent combination of man and zone coverages. And against the Panthers on Sunday in a 31-24 loss, Murray did throw three touchdown passes… but he also managed just 133 yards on his 24 completions. 4.29 yards per attempt is the kind of line you’d expect from a quarterback of a caliber far below Murray’s, and with the Jets’ discombobulated secondary next on the docket, it’s time for Kingsbury and Murray to figure a few things out.

There is really nothing you can say to justify a higher ranking right now after two very disappointing losses. They are now five behind the San Francisco 49ers and the lowest-rated team in the NFC West, as the Rams are No. 7 and the Seahawks fifth.

A win over the New York Jets should get things back on track. However, if they somehow lose to the dumpster fire that are the Jets, then things could get ugly very quickly.

