Cardinals-Falcons Week 10 video preview and stats

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. They have lost six in a row and are coming off a 27-0 shutout loss in which they gained only 58 total yards, including 17 net passing yards. The running backs rushed for 13 yards on 16 carries.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have lost two straight, including a 31-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with former Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs playing.

What stats are there to know? Check out the video below.

