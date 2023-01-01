Falcons 20, Cardinals 19: Atlanta kicks game-winning FG as time expires

The Arizona Cardinals did not pack it in and simply give up but they suffered their sixth straight loss.

With fourth-string quarterback David Blough starting and playing, they got four field goals from Matt Prater, including a 57-yarder with under five minutes to play, but the Falcons drove the length of the field to get a 21-yard field goal as time expired to pick up the win.

They rushed for 132 yards as a team, led by Tyler Allgeier’s 83 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Cardinals fell to 4-12 on the season and the Falcons improved to 6-10.

TE Stephen Anderson ruled out

Despite dressing for the game, Anderson was ruled out at kickoff with an illness. Not ideal, as Trey McBride and Maxx Williams are now the only tight ends available.

Cardinals 3, Falcons 0

David Blough’s first drive was good but was ruined by a holding penalty.

He completed his first five passes for 53 yards, with Marquise Brown and Trey McBride catching two passes each.

They moved 55 plays in 14 plays but a holding penalty on second-and-one in the red zone led to two incompletions and the Cardinals settled on a 38-yard field goal on the opening drive of the game.

Falcons 7, Cardinals 3

Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier had a 37-yard run negated by a holding penalty, but he still rushed for 39 yards on the Falcons’ first possession. He scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run to cap a 16-play drive that took nearly 10 minutes of game time.

TURNOVER!

After the Cardinals punted on their next drive they got a big play on defense. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder fumbled the snap and Leki Fotu recovered the ball at the Atlanta 8.

TREY MCBRIDE TD! Cardinals 10, Falcons 7

Two plays after the turnover, David Blough ran a boot to his right and found rookie tight end Trey McBride for a four-yard touchdown pass. McBride stumbles and fell but crossed the goalline before anyone touched him.

It was his first NFL touchdown and Blough’s first touchdown pass since 2019.

Turnover on downs

The Falcons drove down the field but gave up the ball inside the 10 when they went for it on fourth-and-2 and Ridder threw an incomplete pass to Drake London.

The Cardinals took over with 2:58 to go in the first half at their own nine-yard line.

The defense got off the field without allowing any points.

Falcons block punt!

After the Cardinals go three-and-out inside the 10 after the turnover on downs, Richie Grant blocked Andy Lee’s punt and the Falcons took over at the five with 1:51 to go in the half.

Falcons 14, Cardinals 10

One play after the blocked punt, Cordarrelle Patterson ran five yards for the touchdown.

Falcons 14, Cardinals 13

After the Falcons scored, the Cardinals used the two-minute offense to get a field goal before the end of the half. David Blough was picked off but the Falcons were offside so it did not count. They went 62 yards in 10 plays and Matt Prater made a 36-yard kick with six seconds left.

Watt hits double-digit sacks

With a third-down sack on Atlanta’s first possession of the second half, Watt reached double digits. It gave him 10.5 for the season, his first double-digit sack season since 2018.

The Falcons’ punt was downed at the one.

Cardinals 16, Falcons 14

Prater made a 36-yard field goal after the Cardinals went 81 yards in 11 plays to give the Cardinals the lead.

Trey McBride kicked things off with a 26-yard catch after a three-yard run by Conner and Marquise Brown drew a 40-yard pass interference penalty, leading to the field goal.

Missed FG!

After the Cardinals forced another punt, they squandered an opportunity for more points. New long snapper Hunter Bradley’s snap to holder Andy Lee was low on a 43-yard field goal and Prater missed the kick wide left.

His snaps had been low several other times in the first half.

Cardinals stuffed on 4th down

Marquise Brown had a 20-yard catch on third down to end the third quarter and a fantastic fingertip grab by Greg Dortch for 11 yards on third-and-11 set up a fourth-down attempt to extend the drive. However, Corey Clement was stuffed short of the line to gain and the Falcons took over at their own 44-yard line.

Falcons 17, Cardinals 16

A 27-yard field goal gave the Falcons the lead with 9:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Allgeier had a 17-yard run to get them into field-goal range, but once they got in goal-to-go, Christian Matthew broke up a pass to in the end zone to Cordarrelle Patterson, forcing the field goal.

James Conner injured shin

James Conner had to go the locker room with an injury. The television broadcast announced he had a shin injury was was questionable to return.

Cardinals 19, Falcons 17

The Cardinals took the lead with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter.

Matt Prater, after missing his last kick, nailed one from 57 yards.

The Cardinals’ drive was 36 yards on 11 plays. They were set back by consecutive penalties, a hold and an ineligible man downfield, giving them first-and-25.

Falcons 20, Cardinals 19: Falcons get game-winning kick as time expired

The Falcons won the game on the last play of the game, making a 21-yard field goal as time expired.

They drove 72 yards in 12 plays for the final 4:57 of the game.

