Cardinals to face Rams in wild card round as NFC playoff matchups set

The Arizona Cardinals lost their regular-season finale on Sunday at home 38-30 to the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, they finished 11-6 and in second place in the NFC West.

In the NFC, they were the best non-division winner, so they are the No. 5 seed.

They will open the playoffs on the road, facing the 12-5 Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals and Rams split their two games this season. Arizona beat them on the road 37-20 in Week 4. The Rams came to Arizona in Week 13 in prime time and beat them 30-23.

The other NFC playoff matchups were set as well.

2021 playoffs: NFC wild card matchups

The Green Bay Packers have a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished second in the conference, going 13-4. They will host the 9-8 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys finished third at 12-5. They will host the 10-7 San Francisco 49ers

The 12-5 Rams will host the 11-6 Cardinals.

