Cardinals to face Rams QB John Wolford barring drastic changes

When the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, it will likely be a battle of two backup quarterbacks. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is going to try and play but is questionable with a hamstring injury. It is unlikely he is going to be able to play.

As for the Rams, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, John Wolford is set to start in place of Matthew Stafford, who is still in the league concussion protocol. Wolford will play “barring drastic change.”

Wolford started once against the Cardinals in 2020 and the Rams beat the Cardinals that day 18-7, as Murray sprained his ankle and did not return until late in the game. Chris Streveler threw a cropping interception at the end of the first half and Wolford passed for 231 yards and an interception.

Colt McCoy is expected to start for Arizona. He went 2-1 as a starter in 2021, beating the Seahawks and 49ers.

Kickoff for their game today is 2:25 p.m. Arizona time. Inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

