Cardinals to face only 1 opponent coming off bye in 2024

ersThe Arizona Cardinals released their 2024 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. They have a touch early stretch and it eases up later on in the season.

However, they benefit from no significant rest differential with opponents.

The Cardinals will only play one opponent this coming season that is coming off of their bye week.

That will be in Week 15 when they host the New England Patriots, who have their bye in Week 14.

According to Niners Wire managing editor Kyle Madson, the Cardinals are one of 23 teams in the league who either do not have an opponent coming off a bye or only have one.

Seven teams have two such games, and that includes the Seattle Seahawks, the team the Cardinals face after their own bye. The Indianapolis Colts face three opponents coming off their bye week and the San Francisco 49ers lead with four games with opponents coming off their bye.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire