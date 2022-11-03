Cardinals face must-win vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 and, because of a very tight NFC, are still very much in contention for the postseason, especially with nine games remaining on the schedule.

They are still very much in the mix for the NFC West because, despite being in last place in the division, only two games separate them and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks.

That said, their Week 9 matchup at home this week against the Seahawks is an absolute must-win.

Why?

A loss would put them three games behind the Seahawks in the division and Seattle would hold an extra game lead for having swept the Cardinals head-to-head.

A loss would drop the Cardinals to 0-3 in the division, essentially making such that they would have to win all three remaining division games to compete for the division crown. And with how things look in the conference, the wild-card teams probably are coming out of the NFC East, at least how things look now.

Arizona has been just behind schedule when it comes to this season and winning games. It feels like it is just right there but not quite where it needs to be. A loss, though, and they will officially be very behind schedule.

It is only Week 9, but because of how the season has gone, the Cardinals’ game this weekend against the Seahawks is absolutely a must-win.

If they can’t come out and play with urgency this week, they just might not have it.

List

How the Cardinals have fared vs. the Seahawks recently

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire