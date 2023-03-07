Cardinals to face more of Geno Smith as he agrees to 3-year deal with Seahawks

The NFC West entered the offseason with some questions at quarterback for three teams. One team, the Seattle Seahawks, has settled theirs.

After a Pro Bowl season and winning Comeback Player of the Year, quarterback Geno Smith is returning to Seattle and gets a huge deal.

He and the Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract worth $105 million.

Smith, 32 years old, became the starting quarterback after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

A full-time starter for the first time since 2014, Smith led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and playoff appearance. He completed a league-best 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns, both career highs.

The Cardinals were 0-2 against Smith last season.

Seattle now has the steadiest quarterback situation in the division entering 2023.

