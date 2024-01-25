Cardinals to face Jim Harbaugh as new coach of Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals are set to face five teams who will have new head coaches in 2024. One of them has filled their vacancy with a familiar face.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach.

The Cardinals will face the Chargers on the road in 2024.

Harbaugh will be a familiar face. He coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 and the Cardinals faced them twice a season.

Harbaugh’s 49ers went 6-2 against the Cardinals in those four seasons.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire