Cardinals to face Cowboys with Andy Dalton at quarterback in Week 6

One of the saddest stories of the season occurred Sunday afternoon in Week 5 in the game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott broke his ankle on a run. It was gruesome.

He was taken to a hospital and had surgery that night.

The Arizona Cardinals are the Cowboys’ next opponent. Arizona travels to Dallas to play them on Monday night.

As Prescott’s season is over, they will face the Cowboys with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. Dalton was 9-for-11 passing for 111 yards in relief of Prescott and led the Cowboys to 37-34 win over the New York Giants.

The Cardinals have faced Dalton three other times, all as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dalton is 1-2 against the Cardinals but has played well. He has 731 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. The Cardinals have sacked him seven times in three games. Dalton has also run 15 times for 87 yards.

Dallas will be a tough matchup no matter what. Its offense has weapons at every position but they struggle defensively.

In his career, Dalton is 70-61-2 as a starter.

